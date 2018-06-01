Ionia County seeks to swap Chinese desks for US-made ones

IONIA, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan county official is demanding a local supplier replace the Chinese-made office furniture it delivered with American products that the contractor had promised at a higher price.

The Greenville Daily News reports Ionia-based Custom Office Systems recently delivered 11 desks to the Ionia County Courthouse in boxes clearly marked “Made in China.”

County Commissioner David Hodges voted with the 6-1 majority on April 24 to go with Custom’s $41,862 bid over a rival’s $33,739 offer based on the U.S.-made promise. He says the commissioners aren’t happy and are demanding the furniture be replaced with American-made products.

The company sent a letter of apology to the commissioners this week but didn’t offer to fix the problem. It blamed the mistake on an oversight with its U.S.-based supplier.

