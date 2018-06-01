× Kim aide at White House to give letter to Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — An aide to Kim Jong Un has arrived at the White House, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years.

Kim Yong Chol was greeted Friday by White House chief of staff John Kelly, who brought him inside the White House to meet President Donald Trump.

Kim is expected to president a letter from Kim Jong Un (kim jawng oon), the North Korean dictator, to Trump.

The letter comes as the two countries work to revive a Trump-Kim summit on June 12 in Singapore.

Kim Yong Chol is the most senior North Korean visitor to the United States since Vice Marshal Jo Myong Rok visited Washington in 2000 to meet President Bill Clinton.