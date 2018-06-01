Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for June 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. You have a chance to make a big impact in the fight against hunger in West Michigan. Today for every $10 donated to Meijer's Simply Give, Meijer will not only match it, but they'll double it; that means they'll add $20 to each contribution.

Meijer's Simply Give campaign is part of the LPGA Classic, which is less than two weeks away. Even though the double match is just today, the Simply Give Campaign as a whole runs through June 17, coinciding with the Classic, which will be at Blythefield Country Club.

$10 donation cards are available for purchase at all Meijer Stores, and will benefit local food pantries.

2. A local park has a new beach accessible wheelchair, thanks to a non-profit.

Lori's Voice helps families with mobility challenges, and they donated a special, beach ready wheelchair to Holland State Park on Thursday. The chair will allow people who normally can't go out on the sand to enjoy the beach.

The beach wheelchairs cost up to $2,500 each, so they need help raising money for more. On June 16, Lori's Voice is holding a "Walk For the Challenged" fundraiser at Berlin Raceway at 9:30 a.m. It's $20 per person, and $45 per family.

3. After five years, 130 wins, three playoff berths and a Calder Cup, head coach Todd Nelson is leaving the Grand Rapids Griffins.

He's moving on to be the assistant coach for the Dallas Stars next season.

Nelson guided the Griffins to the franchise's second Calder Cup in 2017. He was the 10th coach of the Griffins, and the fifth to move to an NHL job.

He was head coach in Grand Rapids for three years, and was the first Griffins player signed back when the team first started in 1996.

4. Can you spell the word "koinonia?" That's exactly what a 14-year-old from Texas did to win the 2018 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Karthik Nemmani didn't win his regional spelling bee, or his county spelling bee, but he was still good enough to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

He became the champion after a dramatically abrupt end to the competition, when 12-year-old Naysa Modi misspelled her word.

In addition to the trophy, he gets more than $40,000 in cash and prizes.

5. Better run an extra mile at the gym, because it's National Donut Day!

To celebrate, all Walmart locations will give away more than a million glazed donuts, straight from their bakeries. The giveaway will only last as long as the donuts do, so get them while they're still available!

Participating Krispy Kreme locations are also giving away free donuts.

The day started in 1938 as a fundraiser for Chicago's Salvation Army, to help those in need during the Great Depression.