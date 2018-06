× Nintendo releasing Hylian Shield Edition of 2DS XL on July 2

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– It’s a big summer for Nintendo, from releasing the NES Classic Edition to now a new “Hylian Shield Edition” 2DS XL.

If you’re in buying the Legend of Zelda inspired Nintendo 2DS XL, then get ready to give GameStop $159 for the special model, which is launching on July 2nd.

It comes preloaded with The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, so you can power it on and start saving Hyrule immediately.