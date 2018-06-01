Wyoming man, 28, dies in early morning crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. -- A 28-year-old man died this morning in a single vehicle crash on Byron Center Avenue near 44th Street in the City of Wyoming.

The crash was reported at about 2:30 a.m. Wyoming Police say Mychael Broyles was driving north on Byron Center when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree.

Broyles was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed for about five hours while officials investigated the crash.

Police say in a release that preliminary reports from witnesses indicate that speed and alcohol were likely factors in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

