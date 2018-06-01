× Police: Schoolcraft student arrested after threats

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — Authorities say a 13-year-old Schoolcraft Middle Scohol student has been arrested after making threats.

The teen targeted other students well as school personnel, according to a release from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken into custody after being interviewed by officials and is lodged at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home.

The sheriff’s office said Friday that parents and officials involved in the investigation were notified and that there is no ongoing threat at the school.

No other information about the threats was released.