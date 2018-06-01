Passersby pull driver from overturned truck on I-96

UPDATE – 6:40pm Friday

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release the driver was trapped in the vehicle after the accident, but removed by other motorists who stopped to assist at the scene, along with a Michigan State Police detective. The Sheriff’s Office says a passenger was able to remove himself. An off-duty nurse and doctor assessed the injuries while first responders were on the way to the crash scene. Police say the driver and passenger were taken to Sparrow Ionia Hospital for treatment of “non-life threatening injuries”. Undersheriff Charlie Knoll told FOX 17 the injuries included an arm fracture and head laceration.

The commercial vehicle was heading east and pulling a covered trailer, according to sheriff’s deputies. They say a tire blew, and that caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, which then went into the media and overturned.

Assisting the Ionia County Sheriff’s deputies and State Police detective were the Berlin-Orange Fire

Department, Life Ambulance, Portland Ambulance and Reed & Hoppes Towing.

–James Gemmell /FOX 17 [Photos taken by Adam Duke]

PORTLAND, Mich. — A portion of Interstate 96 is reopen Friday after a crash in Ionia County.

Representatives with MDOT tell FOX 17 that a truck rolled over in the westbound lanes of I-96 near Sunfield Highway just after 1:00 p.m Friday. The westbound lanes were closed but reopened at about 3:15 p.m.

One person suffered minor injuries in the crash, officials said.