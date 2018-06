× Dan’s Diner opens for business

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A historic diner in Kent County now open for business with a new owner and a new name.

Dan’s Diner on 28th St. is officially open for business, with new owner and local chef Dan Chudik.

Many may remember the restaurant as “Pal’s Diner” which closed last fall when the owners announced their retirement.

The new owner has kept the theme as a 50’s diner, but has cleaned up the building and updated the menu.