Michigan couples featured in Smirnoff campaign

LANSING, Mich. — Don’t be surprised if you see a Michigan couple’s smiling faces on your Smirnoff bottle soon.

Lansing residents Robin and Betsy Miner-Swartz are one of 100 LGBTQ couples from around the United States who are appearing on Smirnoff’s “Love Wins” bottles.

A goofy picture of the couple’s kiss faces at another gay couples wedding is shown, and the Michigan natives say, they wanted to participate to speak out about marriage equality.

The campaign launched by the vodka company in 2017 is meant to show love in all forms and celebrate inclusivity.

Smirnoff is donating one dollar for every bottle made to the human rights campaign, America’s largest organization to work with the LGBTQ community.