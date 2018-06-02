× Movies on the Deck lineup announced

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Organizers have announced the lineup of ‘Movies on Deck’ in Muskegon.

The series runs through August 17th.

The movies are shown on the deck of the ‘USS LST 393 Veterans Museum’ on the downtown Muskegon waterfront.

Other films include “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Casablanca,” and “Independence Day.”

Movie goers should bring their own chairs, but you can buy snacks there.

It’s free, but donations are welcome, they go towards supporting the restoration of the museum.

For more information, visit the museum website.