One injured in single vehicle crash; Calhoun County

FREDONIA TWP., Mich. — Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that has left one person injured.

This happened just after 12 a.m. at Old HWY 27 near L Dr.

Deputies say the car struck a tree pinning the driver inside the vehicle.

Fire crews pulled the woman from the car, she was then air lifted to a nearby hospital for injuries.

She is currently in stable condition.