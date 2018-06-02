West Michigan teen loses battle with terminal cancer

Posted 8:42 AM, June 2, 2018, by , Updated at 05:07PM, June 2, 2018

WALKER, Mich.-- Family members have reached out to inform us that West Michigan teenager Cynthia Perez has passed away.

You may remember Cynthia from last year, when the community helped make some of her dreams come true.

Cynthia had been battling cancer since diagnosed in 2011. A GoFundMe web page was set up in her name.

In October 2017, doctors told the family she had up to 6 months left to live.

Thankfully, she was able to enjoy time with family and friends and even take one last trip to Florida.

If you'd like to pay your respects to Cynthia's family, we'll keep you updated about memorial services as this story develops.

