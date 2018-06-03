Alcohol and speed may have been factors in crash where 5 hurt

Posted 8:12 AM, June 3, 2018, by , Updated at 09:27AM, June 3, 2018

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies say that alcohol and speed are believed to be the blame for leaving one person is in critical condition and four others injured in a car crash on I-94.

The incident occurred just after 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes near the mile marker 106 in Marshall Township.

Deputies say a woman was slowing down to help another driver who struck a deer when she was rear-ended by another vehicle.

That woman and her two children were taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

Deputies say the two people in the vehicle that rear-ended her were also taken to the hospital. The driver was last listed in stable condition and the passenger was listed in critical condition.

No names have been released at this time.

The accident is still under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s