× At least one person pinned in after Allendale Twp crash

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — At least one person was pinned inside a vehicle following a two-car crash late Saturday night in Allendale Township.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority tells FOX 17 that a person was being extricated from one of the vehicles just before midnight. The crash occurred around 11:50 p.m. Saturday, at 68th Avenue and Warner Street.

Dispatchers say, as of 12:25 a.m. Sunday, that responders are still on-scene. There’s no early word how the crash occurred, or who was involved.

This is a developing story.