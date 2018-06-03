× Consumers Energy truck malfunctions; brings down power pole

Plainfield Twp. – Officials say less than 20 customers lost power, after a power pole was brought down by a malfunctioning utility truck in Plainfield Township on Sunday evening.

A firefighter with Plainfield Township tells FOX 17 a crew with Consumers Energy was working on 9 Mile Road NE near Pine Island Drive, when the truck malfunctioned. The truck brought down the pole, snapping it into several pieces. The power lines came down on top of the truck and the road. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office closed the road until Consumers Energy sent another crew to the scene to remove the lines.

The truck was towed from the scene.