Kalamazoo police searching for two armed robbery suspects
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two suspects are on the run following an armed robbery.
This happened just after 1:30 a.m. at Concord Place Apartments in Kalamazoo County.
Two men held a woman at gun point taking her personal items.
The suspects are described as black males in their mid-to-late twenties.
One was wearing a white Adidas jacket, the other in all black.
If you know any information about the incident call police.
