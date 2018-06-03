Kalamazoo police searching for two armed robbery suspects

Posted 4:49 AM, June 3, 2018, by , Updated at 10:18AM, June 3, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two suspects are on the run following an armed robbery.

This happened just after 1:30 a.m. at Concord Place Apartments in Kalamazoo County.

Two men held a woman at gun point taking her personal items.

The suspects are described as black males in their mid-to-late twenties.

One was wearing a white Adidas jacket, the other in all black.

If you know any information about the incident call police.

