Kalamazoo police searching for two armed robbery suspects

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two suspects are on the run following an armed robbery.

This happened just after 1:30 a.m. at Concord Place Apartments in Kalamazoo County.

Two men held a woman at gun point taking her personal items.

The suspects are described as black males in their mid-to-late twenties.

One was wearing a white Adidas jacket, the other in all black.

If you know any information about the incident call police.