2 cases of Pertussis confirmed in Calhoun County

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Calhoun County officials say that two people, including an infant, have been diagnosed with whooping cough in just the past week.

The Calhoun County Public Health Department says that Pertussis is a contagious bacterial disease that affects the respiratory tract. Bacteria are spread through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks.

There is a vaccine that prevents Pertussis, along with Diphtheria and Tetanus, known as DTaP, for those under seven years old, and the Tdap, for anyone older than seven years old. All pregnant women are recommended to get a Tdap vaccine in the third trimester of every pregnancy to protect their baby from Pertussis in the first month after birth. They recommend all families with new infants have the vaccine.

For more information on Pertussis, visit the Michigan Dept. of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control.