Detroit Lions Summer Football Camp

Over the past 14 summers, the Detroit Lions Football Education Division has conducted summer camps in over 60 Michigan cities and has impacted over 14,500 participants.
Boys and girls ages 6 – 14 are eligible to participate in the West Michigan camps and will be grouped based on age and skill level. Camps are non-contact and designed to improve beginning, intermediate, or advance skill levels.
Summer camp benefits:
- High energy, non-contact, fundamental football instruction
- Interactive drills and skills competitions
- Emphasis on USA Football’s Heads Up Tackling and Blocking – for a better and safer game
- Individual character development with an emphasis on the Detroit Lions 5 Points of Pride
- Appearances by current or former Detroit Lions players (select camps only)
- 10:1 athlete to coach ratio
- All Lions Summer Camp Participants will receive two tickets to a 2018 Detroit Lions home pre-season game! (Exact game TBD)
Here are the camp dates scheduled in West Michigan:
City Location Date
Hudsonville Eagle Stadium June 25 – 28
Middleville Thornapple Kellogg H.S. July 21 – 22
Schoolcraft The Dome Sports Center July 21 – 22
Greenville Greenville High School July 28 – 29
Grand Rapids MSA Fieldhouse July 30 – August 2
For more information, please visit: http://www.detroitlions.com/youth-programs/summer-camps-2018.html
1 Comment
Sharon Langejans
Great for my grandsln