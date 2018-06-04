DIY Sidewalk Foam Paint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the last week of school for a lot of kids, so now parents and babysitters are going to have to find ways to keep the kids busy.

Sidewalk Foam Paint is a way to put a fun spin on the classic sidewalk chalk art. Here's what you'll need:

2-4 oz. bottles of Washable Glue

1 cup White Flour

4-5 cups White Shaving Foam

Food Coloring Drops

1 Gallon Plastic Zipper Bag

Sandwich Size Plastic Bags- 1 per food coloring

Scissors

Optional: Plastic Squirt Bottles

For complete instructions, click here.