× Fire at Kalamazoo Co. trailer park deemed suspicious

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An investigation underway after a fire at a mobile home park in Kalamazoo County.

It happened around 12:00 p.m. Sunday at a trailer in the 5500 block of Blindmans Cove in Colonial Manor Mobile Home Park.

Deputies in Kalamazoo County and the Osthemo fire department are investigating the fire which they say appears suspicious.

No word on any injuries.