Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for June 4

1. The streets of Grand Rapids are a little quieter this morning after thousands of people packed them for the 49th annual Festival of the Arts.

The three-day festival gives people a chance to check out food, along with arts and crafts that are made right here in West Michigan.

Sunday was the last day of the event, and those taking part say it's just a great way to get to know the community.

The very first Festival of the Arts brought in less than a thousand people back in 1970, so organizers say they're thrilled to see how much it's grown.

2. It's a common breakfast food that people munch on, and it's made in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Dubbed "Cereal City" because of Kellogg's home base, the annual Cereal Fest kicks-off on June 9 with the World's longest breakfast table, with free food for all.

There will be a parade at noon, plus tons of entertainment and activities for the kids.

3. A couple popular restaurant chains are paying tribute to nurses and teachers this week, and they're doing it by giving away free food!

On Tuesday, Red Robin is celebrating the end of the school year by giving away free Tavern Double Burgers and bottomless steak fries to teachers and school administrators.

Counselors, retired teachers, and school bus drivers are also eligible for the deal. However they must show a valid school I.D.

The free meal is available for dine-in or takeout orders too.

4. Chipotle Mexican Grill will be honoring nurses with a buy-one-get-one deal!

The deal includes a free burrito, bowl, salad, or even an order of tacos when nurses buy one entree of equal or greater value.

The promotion is being offered to all types of nurses, but they must show their work I.D. The purchase must be made in-store only.

5. Just because something is trending, doesn't mean it's popular. Want proof? Facebook is giving the boot to its trending topics section this week.

The trending option was a feature that was supposed to call attention to interesting conversations on the social media's platform, but two years ago, an anonymous former Facebook contractor said workers at the company suppressed news about "popular conservative topics" from the trending section.

Facebook is now testing a replacement option with 80 publishers worldwide to place a "breaking news" label on their posts in the news feed.