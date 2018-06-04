MSU employee charged with bestiality

LANSING, Mich. – A Michigan State employee has been charged with two counts of bestiality.
Attorney General Bill Schuette announced the charges Monday for Joseph Hattey, 51, of Holt, Michigan. He is charged with two felonies of committing a crime against nature for allegedly penetrating a dog.
The crimes allegedly did not happen on the Michigan State campus and did not involve an animal owned by the school.
The A.G. Office says that Hattey is a Health Physicist at MSU. The dog in question is currently with Ingham County Animal Control. The investigation was handled by Ingham County Animal Control and the Ingham County Sheriff.
