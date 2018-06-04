Spectrum Health celebrates Cancer Survivor Day June 6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spectrum Health will once again be celebrating the lives of cancer survivors in West Michigan at their annual Cancer Survivor celebration on Wednesday, June 6.

National Cancer Survivors Day is an annual worldwide celebration of life that is held on the first Sunday in June. It is a day to acknowledge the cancer survivors in the community, to raise awareness of the ongoing challenges cancer survivors face, and to celebrate the gift of life. Thanks to advances in cancer prevention, early detection, treatment and follow-up care, there are more than 15 million cancer survivors in the US, and that number is expected to grow to 20 million in the next few years.

Most people think cancer survivor means the person is cancer-free, but that's not the case. Whether they're diagnosed, currently in treatment, or are cancer-free, all of these people are considered survivors.

Spectrum Health holds this special event to acknowledge those who have lived, or are currently living, through this difficult disease. The Cancer Survivors Day party will have information on during and after treatment, nutrition and physical activity information, and a variety of vendors with beneficial community and health information. There will also be fun activities like live music, food, massages, henna tattoos, and giveaways.

The special event for Cancer Survivors Day will take place at the Lemmen-Holton Cancer Pavilion from 1 to 5 p.m. There is free self-parking available in Ramp 3 off Michigan Street. Parking validation is at the reception desk on Level 1.

If you have been diagnosed with cancer and would like a second opinion or consultation, please call 1.855.SHCANCER (855.742.2623).