Supreme Court rules for Colorado baker who wouldn’t make same-sex wedding cake

Posted 10:22 AM, June 4, 2018, by , Updated at 11:35AM, June 4, 2018
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is setting aside a Colorado court ruling against a baker who wouldn’t make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.
But the court is not deciding the big issue in the case, whether a business can refuse to serve gay and lesbian people.
The justices’ limited ruling Monday turns on what the court described as anti-religious bias on the Colorado Civil Rights Commission when it ruled against baker Jack Phillips. The justices voted 7-2 that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission violated Phillips’ rights under the First Amendment.
Justice Anthony Kennedy says in his majority opinion that the issue “must await further elaboration.” Appeals in similar cases are pending, including one at the Supreme Court from a florist who didn’t want to provide flowers for a same-sex wedding.

 

2 comments

    • Vast Right Wing Conspiracy

      Well they Fox 17 re-wrote the article to 7-2 and took out the “Narrowly” comment. Must have been some one who was upset with the ruling that wrote the article. Its sad that America does not have true journalists anymore, just marxist propaganda specialists.

      Reply