Suspect sought in Schoolcraft lotto ticket theft

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. – Police are requesting assistance in locating the suspect responsible for stealing lottery tickets from a Kalamazoo County gas station.

It happened May 31 at the Speedway store on South Grand Street. Schoolcraft Police say the suspect took the tickets while the clerk wasn’t looking.

Officials say that suspect was a black male who was spotted leaving in a dark colored van or SUV. On Monday, police released several surveillance photos of the suspect and his vehicle.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Schoolcraft Police Department at (269) 679-5600.