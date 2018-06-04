× Teen who confessed to plotting attack on Paw Paw HS sentenced to treatment program

PAW PAW, Mich. – A teen who admitted to plotting an attack on Paw Paw High School has been sentenced to a residential treatment program.

The 15-year-old pleaded guilty to two felonies, Felony Explosives and Felony Possession of a Firearm, on May 11. He had originally faced ten charges.

The teen was taken into custody in March after his mother brought him to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Officer where he told them he was preparing an attack. A search of the teen’s home turned up weapons, ammunition, explosive materials and a journal detailing the proposed attack.

The teen, who FOX 17 is not identifying since he was charged as a minor in court, will be a temporary ward of the court under the supervision of the Department of Health and Human Services. The treatment program, which is typically 12 months long, will be at the Shawono Center. The treatment can be shortened if the teen completes all the phases of the program. He will be held at the Allegan County Youth Home until he is placed at Shawono.