For more, visit Dr. Eddie O'Connor's website.
Aging and Performance
-
Dr. Eddie O’Connor – The Key to Change
-
When quitting isn’t a bad thing
-
Grand Rapids Pride two weeks away
-
Dr. Eddie O’Connor – Finishing Strong
-
Spectrum Health Caledonia Clinic expands, provides new convenient services
-
-
Festival of the Arts to celebrate 49 years in June
-
What’s new at the 49th Festival of the Arts, June 1-3
-
FOX 17 staff compete in celebrity basketball game for LaughFest
-
Fundraiser to help the homeless
-
Get a taste of Asian culture at Asian-Pacific Festival this weekend
-
-
KitchenAid Food Truck visits Grand Rapids
-
Empty the Shelters 2018
-
Dr. Bitner shares new developments in women’s health