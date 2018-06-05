Bush-whacked: Deputy throws cans of Bush’s beans to stop hammer-wielding suspect

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. — A Florida deputy subdued a hammer-wielding suspect inside a grocery store on Thursday by throwing two cans of Bush’s baked beans at him, according to The Panama City News Herald.

Three deputies went to Rainbow Food Store in Youngstown after reports of a man with a gun. When they arrived, the man, who instead had a hammer, started attacking them.

A few minutes after the initial attack, Maj. Jimmy Stanford threw the can of Bush’s baked beans to stop the suspect.

“I saw Jimmy poke his head out, the next thing I know he steps out with a can of Bush’s extra brown sugar baked beans and hits the suspect in the upper body and distracts him,” said Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford. “And then he does it again and the suspect … Joel was able to deflect his swing and lock his arm up. It was a fight, we were wrestling.”

Justin Tyler Stanford, 25, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, resisting arrest with violence, DUI and leaving the scene of an accident with damage.