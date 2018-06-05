City of GR breaks ground on ‘all-accessible’ park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The City of Grand Rapids is getting ready to start redeveloping another park that will be accessible to people of all abilities.

Construction will begin as early as today on the new Ottawa Hills Park. A total of $700,000 is being used to redevelop the park with a fully universal accessible playground, a new picnic area, and benches.

The park improvements are thanks to a seven-year millage approved by voters back in 2013 which provides $4 million annually for repairs and improvements.

No word on when construction is expected to be completed.