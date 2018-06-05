Get a taste of Asian culture at Asian-Pacific Festival this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The second annual Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival is happening this weekend, giving people the chance to sample food, listen to music, and embrace diversity.

Festival coordinators brought food from Bangkok Tastes Cuisine to the studio, which will be exclusive offerings at the festival.

The festival will showcase the cultures of Asia and the Pacific Islands with multiple cultural demonstrations, performances, and food vendors, providing fun for the whole family. Events include lion dances, martial art demonstrations, a fashion show, and children's activities like making a paper dragon.

New this year, the festival will feature a Luau hour, India Immersion hour, and an appearance by three sumo champions.

To end the evening, there will be a dance and party with Ace Marasigan DJ Entertainment & DJ Bobolai.

The Asian-Pacific Festival is happening June 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Rosa Parks Circle.

For more details, visit grasianfestival.com.