Gas station shooting suspect to appear in court

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- The man accused of shooting and killing a gas station clerk and injuring another woman in a shooting is expected in court today.

Willie Bryant Jr. is expected in court today for a probable cause hearing.

This is in connection to a shooting in May on Thomas Street in Grand Rapids where a woman was critically injured. She is expected to be okay.

Bryant Jr. is also charged in the murder of Shannon Schoen, the former gas station clerk at the Marathon on 28th Street in Wyoming who was shot and killed in an armed robbery last month.

Bryant  Jr. is also being charged as a fourth time habitual offender.

