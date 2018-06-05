Michigan voters to decide on legalizing recreational pot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan voters will decide whether to legalize the recreational use of marijuana.

A citizen-initiated measure wasn't approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature before a 40-day deadline passed Tuesday. That means the ballot initiative will get a public vote in November.

Michigan has allowed medical-marijuana use for nearly a decade. If the ballot measure is successful, Michigan would become the 10th state to legalize recreational marijuana.

The proposal would allow people age 21 or older to possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana outside their home and grow up to 12 plants at home. A 10 percent excise tax on marijuana would be assessed at the retail level.

The Michigan Senate leader wanted legislators to pass the bill to make it easier to change later, but support was lacking in the House.