Michigan voters to decide on legalizing recreational pot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan voters will decide whether to legalize the recreational use of marijuana.
A citizen-initiated measure wasn't approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature before a 40-day deadline passed Tuesday. That means the ballot initiative will get a public vote in November.
Michigan has allowed medical-marijuana use for nearly a decade. If the ballot measure is successful, Michigan would become the 10th state to legalize recreational marijuana.
The proposal would allow people age 21 or older to possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana outside their home and grow up to 12 plants at home. A 10 percent excise tax on marijuana would be assessed at the retail level.
The Michigan Senate leader wanted legislators to pass the bill to make it easier to change later, but support was lacking in the House.
7 comments
Wings
Hell NO
Unslaved
Don’t worry, it’s going to pass by a large margin. It’s a huge blow to the police state, but everyone else will benefit.
Mr Howl (@thomashowl)
Do you have an actual reason why you think it’s bad or do you just hate it because Jeff Sessions said so?
Unslaved
Matt
Good, it’s about time the failed war on drugs ends. Prohibition does not work it only creates violent black markets.
Bob
Send in the Feds.
Mr Howl (@thomashowl)
Why? The drug war isn’t working. They’d just kill a bunch of people and call it a success.