Miss America dropping swimsuit competition
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Miss America Organization is dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised broadcast, saying it will no longer judge contestants on their appearance.
Gretchen Carlson, a former Miss America who is head of the organization’s board of trustees, made the announcement Tuesday on “Good Morning America.” She also says the group will make changes to the evening wear portion of the competition, adding it will not judge women on their chosen attire.
The changes follow an email scandal in December in which former leaders denigrated the intelligence and personal lives of former Miss Americas. That led to a shakeup at the top, and the group’s top three leadership posts are now held by women.
The changes will start with this year’s broadcast on Sept. 9.
8 comments
RG
Next they will allow tranny to compete. Cancel the entire competition.
learnedmylesson25
Yes,make them wear sackcloth instead and paper bags over their heads.Plus let all these women talk as much as possible–they’re fascinating to listen to.Gretchen Carlson should be fired for this idea.Ratings will plummet–similar to Playboy’s great idea to drop nudity from its magazine.Next:Carlson(ex-FOX news)will recommend McDonalds quits selling hamburgs.
Bobby Sue
The Miss America pageant is sexist and exploits women.
C
Sure. That’s why they have to put a gun to women’s heads to get them to compete. Translation: The contestants don’t seem to mind.
Old Bob
Hopefully they add cooking and cleaning!
gme
Like that !!
gme
what else is left ?
Matt
And this mark’s the end of Miss America! A beauty pageant with no beauty. If we wanted to see women competing to see who is smarter/ intelligent we can all tune into the View every day! SMH Facebook is ruining the world!