Perimeter set up in Holland after armed-robbery report

HOLLAND, Mich. — Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority says police in Holland were searching for a trio of suspects in a possible armed robbery Tuesday night.

A perimeter was set up near W. 40th Street and Ottawa Avenue, not far from the Holland Christian Schools’ campus, around 8:48 p.m. Dispatchers told FOX 17 the perimeter was broken up around 9:15 p.m. There was no early indication if any suspects were taken into custody, or who the victim was – or if anyone was injured.

The incident initially was reported in the 900 block of Ottawa Avenue. Dispatchers verified police were searching for armed robbers.