Perimeter set up in Holland after armed-robbery report

Posted 9:22 PM, June 5, 2018, by , Updated at 09:23PM, June 5, 2018

HOLLAND, Mich. — Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority says police in Holland were searching for a trio of suspects in a possible armed robbery Tuesday night.

A perimeter was set up near W. 40th Street and Ottawa Avenue, not far from the Holland Christian Schools’ campus, around 8:48 p.m. Dispatchers told FOX 17 the perimeter was broken up around 9:15 p.m. There was no early indication if any suspects were taken into custody, or who the victim was – or if anyone was injured.

The incident initially was reported in the 900 block of Ottawa Avenue. Dispatchers verified police were searching for armed robbers.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s