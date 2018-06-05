Police release more info on stabbing downtown; ‘not a random act’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police have released more information regarding a stabbing from Monday night at Rosa Parks Circle.

Grand Rapids Police say that the stabbing may have been the result of an altercation earlier in the day and was not a “random act of violence” as originally thought.

Police say they were called shortly before 7:30 p.m. of a stabbing at Rosa Parks Circle. When they arrived, both the suspect and the victim had left. A few minutes later, the victim, a 28-year-old man, showed up at the hospital with a serious cut to his neck. He has undergone surgery and is listed in stable condition.

Police say they talked with witnesses and found the weapon involved and say there may have been an altercation between the suspect and victim earlier in the day.

The suspect is described as a black man, about 5’6″ tall with a medium build. He is in his 40s and has black “wavy” hair. He is believed to frequent the Heartside area.

Anyone with information should call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-4483 or 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.