Suspect arrested after Calhoun Co. home invasion, assault

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Calhoun County man is in custody and another is in the hospital after an alleged assault and home invasion Tuesday morning.

Michigan State Police were call to the 4000 block of 9 1/2 Mile Road in Burlington Township at about 6:15 a.m. on reports of a home invasion. Police found that a man had forced his way into the home and was met by the home owner and they started fighting.

A second person in the home, a 22-year-old Litchfield man, hit the suspect with the butt of a handgun, but was overpowered by the suspect. Police say he was choked to unconsciousness. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, a 26-year-old Burlington man was arrested and is currently at the Calhoun County Jail facing charges of Assault and Home Invasion.

A 20-year-old woman and a 10-month-old child were also in the home and not injured.

Anyone with further information should call MSP at (269) 558-0500 or SilentObserver.Org at (269) 964-3888.