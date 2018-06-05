Trustees warn Medicare’s financial problems worsening

Posted 2:22 PM, June 5, 2018, by

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government says Medicare’s financial problems are getting worse and Social Security’s can’t be ignored.

Tuesday’s report from program trustees says Medicare’s giant trust fund for inpatient care won’t be able to cover projected medical bills starting in 2026, three years earlier than previously expected. Social Security will become insolvent in 2034 — no change.

The annual checkup on the two bedrock programs serving millions of Americans is a reminder of major issues left to languish as Washington plunges deeper into partisan strife.

President Donald Trump says he won’t cut Social Security or Medicare, but hasn’t offered a rescue plan for the long run.

Democrats want to expand the safety net by spending more on health care and education.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment