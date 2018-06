Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich -- The Unity Christian girls soccer team scored 4 times in the 1st half on the way to a 7-0 win over Paw Paw in a division 3 regional semifinal Tuesday night at Hope College.

The Crusaders advance to play Grand Rapids Catholic Central in the regional final Thursday at Hope College at 6 p.m..

The Cougars knocked off Tri County 5-1 in the other semifinal Tuesday.