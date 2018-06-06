Finding Danielle her Forever Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Sitting admiring the work of two stylists Wednesday afternoon, 16-year-old Danielle smiled and said, "I feel pretty."

Having her hair and makeup done thanks to Otto and Grand Salon stylists in Grand Rapids, Danielle got to relax and learn professional techniques in the beauty business she's working to become a part of.

"I want to be a beautician, cosmetologist, designer, open my own place like this," said Danielle, opening her arms wide inside Otto and Grand.

Danielle is one of more than 3,000 Michigan kids in foster care, hoping to be adopted. But Wednesday afternoon, she got to enjoy being the pampered salon client.

"I love being pampered," she said smiling.

Since middle school, Danielle says she's known she wanted to become a cosmetologist.

"I was going to be a doctor, but after eighth grade I decided that I could not even dissect a frog, let alone a human body," said Danielle.

"Then I realized that I liked art, and I loved makeup, I loved hair and nails, and I just decided to learn more about it."

A rising high school sophomore, also enrolled in cosmetology classes, Danielle has an artistic eye. She pointed to her coordinated outfit and said, "As you can tell, I don't like stuff without detail."

Outside of class, you'll find Danielle with a good book in hand, especially reading her favorite series, "Twilight."

For now she's looking forward to finding a loving adoptive family, and picturing a mom, dad, younger siblings and animals.

"It would feel awesome," said Danielle. "I would love them. I need support, I need people to tell me, ‘You can do it, there’s no problem with you doing this.'"

To learn more about Danielle and the adoption process from foster care, please call her adoption agency, Orchards Children's Services at: 1-(855)-694-7301.

FOX 17 would like to thank Otto and Grand again for its wonderful hospitality and experience for Danielle!