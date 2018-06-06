How to make Lilac Lemonade: A taste of Mackinac Island (contains alcohol)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fudge might be one of the first things people thing of when talking about Mackinac Island, but another thing they're famous for it the Lilac Festival.

Not only can people smell and look at the beautiful flower, but can taste them too? Well, it's more like a tribute, but it still tastes delicious.

Nate Blury, owner of The Original Tin Cup, along with Gordan "Jiggy" Nikolovski from the Pink Pony, teaches us how to make a Lilac Lemonade.

Lilac Lemonade