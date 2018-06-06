Men’s Health Month; Benefits of exercise

Normally when Dr. Bitner comes into the studio, we discuss topics that surround women's health. However for today's segment, she'll be highlighting topics that relate to men for Men's Health Month.
Spectrum Health's nationally recognized menopause specialist Dr. Diana Bitner, talks about what men can do to improve their health.
Men have a higher risk of getting heart disease than women. Men are at risk if they have:
- High blood pressure
- Central obesity-belly fat
- High cholesterol
- Diabetes
- Excessive alcohol consumption
- Family history of early heart disease.
Men can lower their risk of heart disease, and improve their overall health, by exercising. Exercising can give men physical benefits like:
- Gaining muscle mass for energy and metabolism
- Easier to maintain healthy body weight
- Stronger bones
- Looser joints
- Healthier immune system
- Less insulin resistance
- Better sex life
Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.
All information was provided by Dr. Diana Bitner, her blog. Read more.