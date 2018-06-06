Safety improvements coming to Muskegon beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- The City of Muskegon will be making some safety improvements to one of their beaches this summer by installing nine locational markers.

Each year authorities receive distress calls at Pere Marquette Beach, and, according to a release from the city, it can be difficult for rescuers to locate the calls, because there are few landmarks to guide them.

"The locational markers we installed last year helped improve response time to 911 calls at Pere Marquette Beach," said City of Muskegon Police Chief Jeffrey Lewis said. "In water emergencies, minutes count. These markers will help save lives."

The markers will have large white numbers on them with a red background so that emergency responders can pinpoint where they need to respond to from the land or water.

These markers can also help parents or family members, said Chief Lewis, because they can pick a marker number and make that their meeting point.