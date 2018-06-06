Smart Shopper: Michigan’s Free Fishing Weekend, June 9 & 10

For two days, all fishing license fees will be waived in Michigan for Free Fishing Weekend. Whether you are visiting our wonderful state or have lived here for years, head out on June 9 and 10 for some great time near the water.

Also, a Recreation Passport will not be required to enter into state parks and recreation areas during this time, according to michigan.gov. Keep in mind, that you must follow all fishing regulations. Some areas are holding contests, so click here to see if there is one near you.

During Free Fishing Weekend is also Free ORV Weekend. This means, residents and out-of-state visitors can enjoy a ride through designated routes and trails without an ORV license or trail permit.