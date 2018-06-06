The search is on for the ‘stud muffin’ thief

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– Police in Grand Rapids have released surviellance photos of a suspected thief they’re hoping to catch.

They say the man, seen wearing a “stud muffin” t-shirt, stole a tip jar from the Buffalo Wild Wings off Celebration Drive last week.

The department posted the photos on Facebook as well, in hopes of generating some answers.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos is asked to call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.