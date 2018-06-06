Woman shot, injured at Kalamazoo apartment complex

Posted 11:43 AM, June 6, 2018, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Interfaith Homes in Kalamazoo around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

A woman was shot inside one of the apartments at the complex and was transported to Bronson Hospital for treatment, police tell FOX 17.

As a precaution police decided to lockdown a nearby school but that has now been lifted and there is no danger to the public.

No one was killed in this incident and law enforcement is currently working to piece together exactly what happened.

This is a developing story. 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments