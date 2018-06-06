Woman shot, injured at Kalamazoo apartment complex

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Interfaith Homes in Kalamazoo around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

A woman was shot inside one of the apartments at the complex and was transported to Bronson Hospital for treatment, police tell FOX 17.

As a precaution police decided to lockdown a nearby school but that has now been lifted and there is no danger to the public.

No one was killed in this incident and law enforcement is currently working to piece together exactly what happened.

This is a developing story.