Wyoming flower theft suspects facing charges

Posted 5:14 PM, June 6, 2018

WYOMING, Mich. — Two women caught on video stealing flowers from a Wyoming resident’s porch are facing charges.

The suspects will be charged with misdemeanor larceny, which carries a potential 90-day jail sentence.

Wyoming Police said Wednesday that they have been unable to contact the suspects. Their warrants are being placed in the LEIN police database and they will be arrested at a later time, according to a release.

Video of the two women stealing flowers from a home on Longstreet SW went viral in late May and has been shared more than 50,000 times on Facebook.  The two suspects are accused of stealing more than a dozen pots and plants.

The plants were later returned to the home.

The suspects’ names were not released.

1 Comment