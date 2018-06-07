AeroMed called to Heath Twp. crash

UPDATE: Allegan County dispatchers told FOX 17 that the crash scene had cleared by 9:45 p.m. Thursday. There was no word on how the crash occurred, or about injuries.

HEATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say AeroMed is responding to a crash Thursday in Allegan County.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at about 7:25 p.m. at M-40 (Lincoln Road) and 132nd Avenue.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department dispatch says M-40 is currently closed in the area.

It’s unclear how many people were injured.

This is a developing story