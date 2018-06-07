Court revives lawsuit over wild bus ride with prisoners

IONIA, Mich. (AP) — A prisoner who says a Corrections Department officer gave him a painful and wild ride will get his day in court.

An appeals court says Daryl Becher doesn’t have governmental immunity in a lawsuit. Danielle Scott claims he was injured while being transferred across the state to a prison in Ionia in 2013.

Scott says Becher laughed and hit the gas at high speed while transporting handcuffed prisoners. Scott says he hurt his neck and back when the bus hit a bump, sending passengers airborne.

A federal appeals court on Tuesday called it an obvious constitutional violation. The court also says Scott’s lawsuit can proceed against a prison nurse.

Federal Magistrate Judge Ray Kent had recommended that the lawsuit be dismissed. Judge Robert Jonker agreed.

