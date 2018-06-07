Follow the Yellow Brick Road to the Michigan Wizard of Oz Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Wizard of Oz has been a family favorite since 1939, now fans can head down to Ionia to a festival celebrating the iconic film and characters this weekend.

The Ionia Fair Grounds will be filled with all kinds of "Wizard of Oz" activities, contests, and memorabilia. The festival will include:

A viewing of the 1939 "Wizard of Oz" movie for only 25 cent admission at the Historic Ionia Theatre.

Celebrity guests and official "Wizard of Oz" characters.

A kids and characters lunch.

A 5K Walk/ Run to Oz.

Vintage Travel Trailer Rally.

Corvette Car Show.

Grand River Vintage Marketplace Show and Sale featuring arts, crafts, vintage treasures, and more.

Glinda's Tea Party.

The Wizard of Oz Festival takes place on June 8 and 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information and a complete event schedule, visit their Facebook page.