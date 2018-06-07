Join the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at kick-off event on June 20

Posted 11:21 AM, June 7, 2018, by , Updated at 08:35AM, June 7, 2018

Lace up your sneakers and take steps to help the fight against Alzheimer's Disease, the kick-off event for the 2018 Grand Rapids Walk to End Alzheimer's is happening on June 20.

While the actual Walk to End Alzheimer’s event doesn't take place until September, the fundraiser takes months of preparation. The kick-off event gives people the chance to register for the event, build teams, fundraise money, share ideas with other walkers, and collect 2018 Team Captain Kits.

This year's goal for the Grand Rapids walk is to raise more than $250,000.

The kick-off takes place at Millennium Park at the Grant Pavilion in Walker, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

To volunteer or to donate visit act.alz.org/walk, or contact Noelle Frost at (616)-301-3230 or nfrost.alz.org.

